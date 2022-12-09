Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis Sees 'political Conspiracy' As Border Row With Karnataka Simmers

As the border row with Karnataka continued to simmer, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that a "political conspiracy" was afoot to create unrest.

The BJP leader's remarks during a press briefing on Thursday came in the wake of the MVA's criticism of the state government's handling of the situation. Reacting to the opposition taking umbrage to an MoU signed between the Maharashtra government and Karnataka Bank, he said, "On December 8, 2021, the Karnataka Bank submitted an application to the Maharashtra government. On December 21, 2021, the pact was signed. Who was in the government then?"

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I feel that there is a political conspiracy. Some people have become active in ensuring that there is unrest between the two states. Because I myself spoke to the CM there and the Union Home Minister. Via the Union Home Minister, a discussion with the Karnataka CM has taken place. Both states have decided to ensure that peace is maintained everywhere. These incidents are happening in some places. It seems that there is a political conspiracy behind this."

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The present controversy emanated from Basavaraj Bommai's assertion on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after meeting Karnataka Border and River Formation Commission chairperson and former SC judge Shivaraj Patil on Sunday, Bommai revealed that he will visit Delhi on November 29. During his visit, he met senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to discuss everything related to the border dispute case pending before the Supreme Court. While Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraje Desai were scheduled to visit Belagavi on December 3 on the invitation of the MES to hold deliberations on this issue, they put off their visit as the Karnataka government expressed reservations.