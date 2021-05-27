Maharashtra Extends Lockdown-like Curbs Beyond June 1 As 21 Districts Report Rise In Cases

The lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Maharashtra during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic will continue next month without any relaxations in light of the rising cases, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on Thursday. The Maharashtra government had imposed curbs on the movement of people till June 1 to control the spike in COVID-19 infections across various districts.

“Although the growth rate is slowly declining, the number of patients is increasing rapidly in 10 to 15 districts and the risk of mucus is also increasing. Therefore, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed to increase the restrictions after June 1 without lifting the lockdown,” the CM’s office said in a statement.

At a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the government has decided that the ongoing restrictions will not be lifted on June 1 as 21 districts still have over 10% positivity rate, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The Maharashtra government is also concerned about some districts with a high number of COVID-19 patients and the increasing risk of black fungus. While Tope said relaxations could be given in the districts where cases are declining, the CM has directed officials to extend the curbs without lifting the lockdown.

Maha govt on third COVID-19 wave

The state health minister has announced the setting up of a paediatric task force, comprising 13 experts to prepare for the third wave of the pandemic, which is likely to affect kids. Noted paediatrician Dr Suhas Prabhu will be the chief of the 13-member task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be its member secretary.

The Maharashtra government also said the state has so far recorded 3,200 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 24,752 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,50,907, while 453 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 91,341, the health department said. Out of the 453 deaths, 323 occurred in the last 48 hours and 130 during the last week, it said. The state also added another 539 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of fatality counts by various civic bodies and districts.