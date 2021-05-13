Maharashtra Extends Lockdown-like Curbs Till June 1; RT-PCR Report Required For Travelers

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on June 1 besides imposing some more curbs. For instance, any person travelling to Maharashtra will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of his/her entry into the state. Moreover, the local Disaster Management Authority has been empowered to impose further restrictions in specific areas and shut local markets on violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. At present, there are 5,48,507 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 46,00,196 patients have recovered and 78,007 deaths have been reported.
Here are the new curbs:
- All restrictions applicable to persons arriving from places of 'Sensitive Origins' will now be applicable to those arriving from any part of the country
- Any person travelling to Maharashtra will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of his/her entry into the state
- Not more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a cargo carrier. If the cargo carrier is originating from outside the state, a negative RT-PCR test report is a must
- Local Disaster Management Authority must keep a close vigil on rural markets and APMCs for ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. In case it is difficult to manage the situation, the DMA can shut the markets or impose more curbs
- While milk collection, transport and processing will be allowed without restrictions, its retail sale shall be subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery
- Personnel engaged in the airport and port services and those needed for movement of cargo related to medicine or equipment for COVID-19 management shall be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services
- The local DMA can impose more restrictions in specific areas with intimation to the State Disaster Management Authority. However, it shall give at least 48 hours of public notice before applying such curbs.
- Earlier restrictions such as the imposition of Section 144, bar on the movement of people except for essential and emergency purposes, limited timing of essential shops and allowing restaurants to operate only for home delivery, etc. shall continue to be applicable