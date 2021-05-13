Maharashtra Extends Lockdown-like Curbs Till June 1; RT-PCR Report Required For Travelers

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on June 1 besides imposing some more curbs. For instance, any person travelling to Maharashtra will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of his/her entry into the state. Moreover, the local Disaster Management Authority has been empowered to impose further restrictions in specific areas and shut local markets on violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. At present, there are 5,48,507 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 46,00,196 patients have recovered and 78,007 deaths have been reported.

