Maharashtra: Family Organises Grand Farewell For Farmer As He Retires After 60 Years

A farmer’s family organised a grand farewell party for him on Monday in Bhandara, Maharashtra as he decided to retire from farming after six decades. A grand procession of bikes, cars and bullock carts was taken out in the celebration. Gajjanan Kale, an 80-year-old farmer, decided to give up farming as he is growing old and wants to spend more time with his family, who arranged for the grand ceremony. Kale was a farmer for 60 years.

READ | J&K: Local Farmers Use Large-scale Mushroom Cultivation To Encourage Farming Among Youth

Gajjanan told agencies, “I started farming when I was 18 years old. I have spent 60 years of my life in farming. It is an emotional moment for me as it is very difficult to say goodbye to something you love the most.”

Along with Gajjanan, the family honoured 10 other farmers for their service to society. In the celebration, villagers including children, women and young boys danced on various songs and drum beats joyfully. The procession starts from Gajjnan’s home to the place where the event was organised. Relatives, family members and neighbours wished him good luck for his future.

READ | Average Annual Income Of Farmers In Bengal Tripled In 8 Years: CM

Gajjanan’s family consists of 19 members and they own 25 acres of farm land. "My brother was facing difficulties while farming due to his old age. So, we decided that he should get retired from farming and spend time with family. We arranged a magnificent farewell ceremony for him to make his days of farming memorable," Yashwant Kale said.

After retirement, Gajjanan Kale would be fully dependent on his family as he is not eligible for a pension or any other schemes.

READ | J&K: Local Farmers Use Large-scale Mushroom Cultivation To Encourage Farming Among Youth

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY) is a government scheme for old age protection and social security of ‘Small and Marginal Farmers’. All farmers who own two or less than two acres of land and are aged between 18 to 40 years can apply for the pension scheme. The beneficiary has to credit Rs 50 to 200 per month to the pension fund. The beneficiary of the pension scheme would get Rs 3000 monthly pension after reaching the age of 60.

(With Inputs from ANI)

READ | WATCH | TDP Cheif Chandrababu Naidu Meets Farmers In Amaravati