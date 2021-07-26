Maharashtra Floods: NDRF Deploy 6 Teams In Kolhapur, More Than 2 Lakh People Evacuated

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday informed that a total of six NDRF teams have now been deployed in flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. NDRF Assistant Commandant Vikram in Kolhapur said that the teams deployed will continue rescue and evacuation operations in the region. He also informed that the water levels in the region are lowering down.

Updating on the floods situation in the Kolhapur district, NDRF Assistant Commandant Vikram said, “We evacuated around 1,500 people yesterday. We're working with civil & district administration. The water level has reduced by 2 ft, but is still at danger level.” So far, a total of around 30 NDRF teams has now been deployed for rescue services in Western Maharashtra. Kolhapur is among the worst-affected districts along with Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Sangli. Earlier, seven flood rescue teams of the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command were deployed in Ratnagiri and Raigad.

About 2,30,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas in Maharashtra

According to a communique from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, about 2,30,000 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas in Maharashtra. A total of 251 deaths have been reported in the floods and landslides while 100 have been reported missing. As per data, 25,581 animals have died due to the floods, with 17,300 of them being from Sangli. A total of 1043 villages have so far been affected and 259 relief camps have been opened in the affected regions.

Uddhav Thackeray to visit flood-affected districts

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that he will visit Western Maharashtra on Monday to assess the damage in that region after the rains. CM Thackeray on Sunday, July 25, informed that a separate NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all the flood-affected districts. During his visit to flood-affected Chiplun, the CM also added that a financial review of the flood damage in the state will be carried out in a couple of days.

"Given the recurrence of crises, a separate NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all these concerned districts. The State Disaster Response Force is there but it would be more capable. I will not announce anything right now just to gain popularity, only after a comprehensive review of the flood situation in the state will the compensation be announced, as well as what and how much help can be sought from the Centre," said Thackeray.

IMAGE: PTI