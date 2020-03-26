The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Maharashtra Government Issues Revised Protocols For 21-day Lockdown

General News

Amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra govt has issued revised protocols to be followed by the citizens

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has issued revised protocols to be followed by the citizens during the three-week-long curfew. The development comes after day one of the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 due to a massive rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

The number of infected individuals in India has surged to 606 with 11 deaths, while 42 cases have recovered according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

 Latest Notification received from Chief Secretary,  Government of Maharashtra dated 25th March is as follows:

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF