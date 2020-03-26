Maharashtra Government Issues Revised Protocols For 21-day Lockdown

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has issued revised protocols to be followed by the citizens during the three-week-long curfew. The development comes after day one of the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 due to a massive rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

The number of infected individuals in India has surged to 606 with 11 deaths, while 42 cases have recovered according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Latest Notification received from Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra dated 25th March is as follows: