Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Discharged From Mumbai Hospital Post Covid-19 Recovery

In a key update, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been discharged from the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai on Sunday after recuperating from COVID-19. Koshyari was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter providing an update on his health situation, Koshyari wrote, "I got discharged from the hospital after four days. I am perfectly fine now. However, I have been advised to rest for a couple of days more. I would like to thank all my well-wishers."

The Maharashtra Governor further added, "I particularly thank Dr. Samrat Shah for proper diagnosis and treatment and Dr. Shahank Joshi and Dr. Samir Pagad for their consultation from time to time. I thank all the nurses, officers, staff, and the entire family of the HN Reliance Hospital for looking after me so well." Later in the day, Bhagat Singh Koshyari reached the Raj Bhavan.

आज चार दिवसानंतर रुग्णालयातून डिस्चार्ज मिळाला. आता मी पूर्णपणे स्वस्थ आहे, परंतु डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्यानुसार एक दोन दिवस विश्रांती घ्यावी लागेल. सर्व शुभचिंतकांचे याद्वारे मनःपूर्वक आभार मानतो. pic.twitter.com/mPFsws4pmF — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 26, 2022

Fearing collapse, MVA Govt issued 238 resolutions in 5 days: Activist to Guv Koshyari

Amid the worsening political crisis in Maharashtra that may likely result in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a record number of Government Resolutions (GRs) have been reportedly issued in the last few days. According to activist Ajay Mathankar, a whopping 238 Government Resolutions were issued between June 20-24, shortly after the ruling Shiv Sena suffered a rebellion led by party leader Eknath Shinde.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mathankar contended that Ministers of the MVA government were issuing orders in haste, fearing that they may have to resign at any time. He further urged the Governor to intervene and direct the Chief Secretary to annul the GRs that are not in the public interest.

Rebel camp likely to move court against Eknath Shinde's removal as Legislative leader

According to sources, the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde is like to seek more time from the deputy speaker to respond to the disqualification plea. The faction is further likely to move court against the removal of Shinde from the post of Legislative Leader in the Maharashtra Assembly. On Friday, the Deputy Speaker had sent notices to 16 rebel MLAs, asking them to respond by Monday evening.