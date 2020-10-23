Maharashtra: Homeopathic Doctor Braves Pandemic; Travels 10 Km Daily To Provide Treatment

An 87-year-old doctor from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra has been going out of his way to attend to his patients in remote villages, amid the COVID pandemic. Dandekar has been travelling barefoot for at least 10 km every day to villages in Mul, Pombhurna and Ballarshah talukas, providing free doorstep treatment to people.

The current health crisis has not deterred the doctor from stepping out of his home. Speaking to ANI, Dandekar said that due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, many doctors in the region are scared of treating poor patients but he has no such fear.

For the last 60 years, I've been visiting villagers almost daily. Due to fear of #COVID19, doctors are scared of treating poor patients but I've no such fear. Nowadays, young doctors are only after money, they don't want to serve poor: Dr Ramchandra Danekar, Homoeopathic doctor

Octogenarian homoeopathic doctor's selfless efforts earns praise

His son, Jayant Dandekar has earlier said that the octogenarian has a fixed timetable for his visits to villages on weekdays and carries only his medical kit and medicines with him. He does not even carry a mobile phone or a watch during his trips.

"If he has to attend to patients in faraway talukas, he travels by bus and visits the homes on cycles kept in villages. And if he gets late, he chooses to stay back at someone's house. Everyone calls him 'Doctor Sahab Mul waale', and he visits around 20 homes in each village," said Jayant.

Although his visits have now reduced a little, the doctor has continued to serve his patients amid the pandemic, despite the risk of infection.

(With Inputs from ANI)