Maharashtra: Lok Adhikar Manch Holds Rally In Support Of CAA In Nagpur

Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA), which is largely being opposed across the country.

Workers of Lok Adhikar Manch marched from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk, raising slogans hailing the new citizenship law and carrying posters that read "Nagpur welcomes CAA". The rally has been jointly organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS, and other organizations.

The supporters waved their party flags as well as BJP flags. Others were also seen lifting the flag of India at the rally. The rally comes amidst wide-spread protests across the country against the controversial act, that several states are refusing to implement.

Pro-CAA human chain in Pune

A human chain was formed in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday evening. Several organizations took part in the event held on Jangali Maharaj Road. The participants held placards with slogans like 'India Supports CAA', 'Padhai Karo, Patharbaji Nahi', 'Stop Hinduphobia', 'Atithi Devo bhava', 'Country First', written on them, and also shouted slogans.

In recent days, Pune has witnessed protests opposing the new citizenship law that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants escaping religious persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Over the last few days, protesters have fought pitched battles with police in some major cities of the country, including Delhi, against the "anti-Muslim" CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders.

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

