Maharashtra Police Distribute 3,000 Caste Certificates To Tribals Under 'Project Pragati'

The Gadchiroli District Police of Maharashtra has distributed 3,000 caste-certificates to tribals residing in the Maoist-affected area under 'Project Pragati' in the past one year.

"We have started a new initiative called Project Pragati for identification of tribals, under which caste certificates, driving licenses and other documents used for identification are being issued. This will help tribals to exercise rights made for them. We have distributed 3,000 caste certificates to tribals during the past one year," Shailesh Balkawade, SP, Gadchiroli told the media.

READ | Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra's ‘elastic Girls’ Shine On Final Day

To identify tribals through caste certificates, Project Pragati began in the major Maoist-affected villages of Gadchiroli. As the villagers could not visit the Tehsil office due to Maoist problems, the district police decided to reach their homes and distribute the certificates to the villagers.

"The initiative has greatly benefitted the tribals," Vikrant Gaikwad, SDPO, Dhanora said.

READ | Maharashtra: 2 Villagers Killed By Maoists In Gadchiroli District

Tribals appreciate Project Pragati

Pandhari Nath, Commandant, CRPF also opined that Project Pragati is an appreciable initiative of the Maharashtra state police. The scheme allows tribals to carry out their works as the administration has taken up the responsibility of distributing identification certificates to them. The tribals of the area also expressed gratitude that the government is reaching out to them to address their needs.

READ | Maha: Training Programme Launched For Jail Inmates In Raigad

"The police department has been very helpful to the tribals of the villages. It is good that the caste certificates are being distributed amongst the tribals. I want to thank the department," Chain Singh Dhurve, a tribal said. "I am very happy that I have got the caste certificate. After I gave the class 12th exam, I needed it for various purposes," Hira, another tribal said.

Ram Singh, a tribal villager said that it was very difficult to collect documents before but now the administration is distributing the caste certificates from door-to-door.

READ | IPS Officer Maheshwari Takes Over As New CRPF DG

READ | People thriving on country's resources fomenting terrorism & Maoism: Yogi Adityanath

(With inputs from ANI)