Maharashtra: Railways Installs Escalator At Diva To Cut Down On Incidents Of Trespassing

As part of its efforts to bring down incidents of trespassing, the Central Railway has installed a new escalator at Diva east in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday. The setting up of a new escalator has allowed the Railways to close people's access to the level crossing, which has been a site for accidents that lead to deaths and cause delays in suburban and long distance trains, the official said.

The escalator for Diva west is also ready and will be opened shortly after testing, while another escalator will be set up on platform number 1 and 2 for the convenience of commuters, he said. The Railways has appealed to the public to use the escalators, as trespassing is dangerous and is punishable under the Railway Act 1989, the official said.