Maharashtra Reviews Omicron Situation With BMC As Mumbai Records Massive COVID Spike

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday convened a meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Omicron

Image: @AUThackeray/Twitter


In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday convened a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the situation and preparedness. The meeting comes on the day when Mumbai reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from the 1,377 infections it reported a day ago, and one more death. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808, while the death toll increased to 16,375, as per data released by the government. 

"I urge all not to panic," wrote Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter, sharing a picture from the meeting which also had in attendance Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Elaborating on the minutes of the meeting, the Maharashtra Minster said that the COVID care jumbo centres have been asked to be at standby, at all readiness levels along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Also, he said that the testing and tracing facilities were reviewed. 

There was also a discussion on COVID appropriate behaviour guidelines, and public place event issues especially with the New Year being around the corner. 

Vaccination for people aged between 15 and 18 years

Another topic that came up for discussion was that of vaccination. In the meeting of the Maharashtra government, it was decided that BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those aged between 15 and 18 years. 

Fresh Guidelines for Mumbaikars

Keeping in view the surge in COVID cases, the BMC on Tuesday issued new guidelines. As per the guidelines:

  • Gatherings of more than five people in public places have been banned from 9 pm to 6 am
  • Weddings, social and political events as well as religious gatherings have been limited to just 100 people in closed spaces, 250 people in open spaces, or up to 25% of the total capacity of the area
  • Places with a permanent seating arrangement are allowed to use 50% of their capacity as opposed to just 25% in places with non-permanent seating arrangements 
  • All restaurants, cinema halls, gyms and spas have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Moreover, sporting events and ceremonies can be held only at 25% of the total seating capacity 
  • Only those with complete vaccination will be allowed to enter public spaces and those who are eligible yet unvaccinated have been directed to complete the vaccination process 
