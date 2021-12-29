Maharashtra Reviews Omicron Situation With BMC As Mumbai Records Massive COVID Spike

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday convened a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the situation and preparedness. The meeting comes on the day when Mumbai reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from the 1,377 infections it reported a day ago, and one more death. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808, while the death toll increased to 16,375, as per data released by the government.

"I urge all not to panic," wrote Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter, sharing a picture from the meeting which also had in attendance Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Elaborating on the minutes of the meeting, the Maharashtra Minster said that the COVID care jumbo centres have been asked to be at standby, at all readiness levels along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Also, he said that the testing and tracing facilities were reviewed.

There was also a discussion on COVID appropriate behaviour guidelines, and public place event issues especially with the New Year being around the corner.

As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up.

This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Vaccination for people aged between 15 and 18 years

Another topic that came up for discussion was that of vaccination. In the meeting of the Maharashtra government, it was decided that BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those aged between 15 and 18 years.

In the next 48 hours, @mybmc will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age.

In early December, in my letter to the union health minister, I had mentioned how crucial this is. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Fresh Guidelines for Mumbaikars

Keeping in view the surge in COVID cases, the BMC on Tuesday issued new guidelines. As per the guidelines: