Maharashtra Sees Worst 1-day COVID Fatality With 832 New Deaths; State Offers Free Vaccine

Seeing its worst COVID fatality till date, Maharashtra on Sunday saw 832 new deaths and 66,191 new cases in 24 hours. With 61,450 discharged in 24 hours, the state's cured tally rose to 35,30,060 taking the recovery rate to 82.19%. Currently, Maharashtra has 42,95,027 cases of which 6,98,354 are active and 64,760 fatalities.

Out of 2,57,49,543 samples tested till date, 42,95,027 samples have tested positive taking the case positivity 16.68%. Maharashtra's fatality stands at 1.51% while 42,36,825 people are in home quarantine and 29,966 in institutional quarantine. Of the 832 deaths witnessed in 24 hours, Mumbai saw the highest with 64 deaths, followed by Pune with 63 deaths and Nashik with 57 deaths. Maharashtra has administered 1,43,41,768 vaccine doses till date, with only 1,04,355 vaccinated today.

Active cases: 6,98,354

Total discharges: 35,30,060

Death toll: 64,760

Free vaccines for all 18+ in Maharashtra

Joining other states, Maharashtra govt on Sunday, announced that it will vaccinate all those above 18 years free of cost from May 1. Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik stated that the govt will float a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. Clarifying that the Centre will not offer free vaccines to those below 18 years, he said that currently Covishield cost Rs 400/dose and Covaxin Rs 600/dose for state govts while Centre's procurement was at Rs 150/dose.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.