Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Others Pay Tribute On Martyrs' Day

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is the collective endeavour of the people to popularise the noble ideals of Bapu. Further paying homage to all the brave hearts on the occasion of Martyrs' Day which is celebrated on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said their service and bravery will always be remembered.

Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to the Father of the Nation who was shot dead on this date in 1948. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, "Mahatma Gandhi instilled the spirit of Swadeshi, Swabhasha, and Swaraj in the heart of every Indian. His thoughts and ideals will always inspire every Indian to serve the nation."

On the occasion, Shah is also scheduled to unveil the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Similarly, several political leaders and ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and others also paid their humble tributes on Martyrs' Day and the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President Naidu wrote, "My respectful tributes to 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary today. An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India. Further calling him a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden, and the voice of rural India, Naidu said that Gandhi was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service.

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas, is observed annually on January 30 every year. The day which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is the date when he was shot dead by Nathuram Godse in 1948. Gandhi's ideas and contributions towards the nations are remembered on this day.

Apart from that, tributes are also paid to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence from British rule. On this day, the Prime Minister, President, and the Vice-President along with the three service chiefs come together at Raj Ghat in Delhi and pay floral tributes at Gandhi's tomb.

Also, a two-minute silence is observed across the country in honour of the martyrs.

Image: PTI/ANI