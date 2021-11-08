Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Receives Prestigious Padma Bhushan Award

Indian billionaire and Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on Sunday. The proceedings of the session were undertaken by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. The award ceremony also saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

While 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field, 'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of high order.

Legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam, Scientist late Narinder Singh Kapany, Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, Cardiologist Dr Belle Monappa Hegde, Islamic spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaeologist BB Lal, who had discovered that there is a temple-like structure below the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya were among the prominent recipients at Monday's session of Padma awards.

Anand Mahindra's contribution to his organisation

India business tycoon Anand Mahindra has received the Padma Bhushan on Monday. Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of the highest order and it is easy to say that Anand Mahindra has touched new dimensions in terms of growth for his organisation, to deserve this.

The Mahindra group, which controls operations in aerospace, agri-business, automotive, construction, defence, IT and several more has also brought in a lot of employment in India. As of 2021, the Mahindra group has been evaluated at a value close to $19 billion and is among India's ten best industrial houses.

The list, which was released back on the eve of Republic Day by the Home Affairs ministry, included 119 personalities hailing from different fraternities. These include sectors like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service. Anand Mahindra too was among the 119 members to be awarded.

Upclose: Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra was born in Bombay to Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra. After school education in India, he then went on to study filmmaking and architecture from Harvard University, where he graduated in 1977. Post that, he completed his MBA from Harvard Business School. His net worth is close to $1.6 bn, according to data published in 2020.

Image Credit - Twitter/Rashtrapati Bhavan