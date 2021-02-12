Major Earthquake Jolts North India; Tremors Felt In J&K, Delhi & Amritsar

On Friday night, tremors were felt in multiple parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, Delhi, Amritsar, Noida and parts of Uttarakhand. The tremors lasted for about 2 minutes. As per the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm. Some houses in the Kashmir Valley have been damaged according to sources. However, no damage has been reported in Amritsar so far.

Reacting on Twitter, NC vice president Omar Abdullah described his horrific experience. He stated, "Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking". SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the safety of everyone.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34pm today: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Strong tremors felt in parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab

I hope and pray everyone is safe 🙏🏻 Waheguru Mehar Karan — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 12, 2021

Earthquake strikes Tajikistan

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology revealed that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm. The tremors of this earthquake wereg felt in major Pakistani cities such as Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad. On this development, PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz dubbed it as a "mighty earthquake".