Major Rejig In Jammu & Kashmir Police After Terrorist Attacks; L-G Sinha Meets Amit Shah

PTI
Following the gruesome broad daylight killings of four innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after conducting meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, has ordered induction and transfer of nearly 18 Police officers. The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the J&K administration, issued a government order laying out police officers' names along with their postings and transfers. The Kashmir police took to Twitter to share, 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.
In a bid to check misdeeds of terrorists/ insurgents and recent episodes of targeted murders in the Kashmir Valley, L-G Manoj Sinha notified the transfers and postings of Police officers.
"In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered, with immediate effect....," the J&K government's order continues listing out the names of officers transferred.
On October 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation with a prime focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister was apprised by the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF & CRPF heads and Director of IB. In the meeting that went for over two and a half hours, pertinent issues including anti-drone strategy, security concerns associated with Jammu and Kashmir and the strategy to nab terrorists were discussed.
Meanwhile, condemning the act, L-G Manoj Sinha, while offering condolences to the families of victims, tweeted saying 'the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity'.
The biggest city in the Kashmir valley, Srinagar, has been engulfed in a wave of fear, following the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan, who sold bhelpuri. With the country still grappling with the cold-blooded murders, the terrorists then shot and killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. While in the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.