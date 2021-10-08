Major Rejig In Jammu & Kashmir Police After Terrorist Attacks; L-G Sinha Meets Amit Shah

Following the gruesome broad daylight killings of four innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after conducting meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, has ordered induction and transfer of nearly 18 Police officers. The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the J&K administration, issued a government order laying out police officers' names along with their postings and transfers. The Kashmir police took to Twitter to share, 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.

Major rejig in J&K Police after Srinagar killings of four innocents

In a bid to check misdeeds of terrorists/ insurgents and recent episodes of targeted murders in the Kashmir Valley, L-G Manoj Sinha notified the transfers and postings of Police officers.

"In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered, with immediate effect....," the J&K government's order continues listing out the names of officers transferred.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in J&K

On October 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation with a prime focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister was apprised by the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF & CRPF heads and Director of IB. In the meeting that went for over two and a half hours, pertinent issues including anti-drone strategy, security concerns associated with Jammu and Kashmir and the strategy to nab terrorists were discussed.

Meanwhile, condemning the act, L-G Manoj Sinha, while offering condolences to the families of victims, tweeted saying 'the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity'.

How did J&K killings unfold

The biggest city in the Kashmir valley, Srinagar, has been engulfed in a wave of fear, following the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan, who sold bhelpuri. With the country still grappling with the cold-blooded murders, the terrorists then shot and killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. While in the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Image: PTI