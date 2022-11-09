Malabar Exercise 2022: QUAD Nations Kickstart Multilateral Joint Naval Exercise In Japan

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The multilateral Malabar Exercise 2022 commenced on Wednesday between the navies of QUAD countries-- India, Japan, the United States, and Australia, informed the Indian Navy.
The opening ceremony was hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) onboard JS Hyuga at Japan's Yokosuka. Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary year of Exercise MALABAR which was initiated in 1992.
India is participating in the International Malabar Naval Exercise with two frontline indigenously built warships --Shivalik and Kamorta. Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) led the Indian delegation comprising Commanding Officers and the crew of INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta.
VAdm Yuasa Hideki Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet JMSDF, VAdm Karl Thomas Commander of US Navy Seventh Fleet, and RAdm Jonathan Earley, Commander of Australian Fleet also participated in the ceremony along with personnel from their respective navies.
The 30th edition of the Malabar exercise will witness four nations undertaking Anti-Submarine Warfare and anti-air warfare exercises, replenishment at sea among others. Complex surface, sub-surface, and air operations, including live firing drills are scheduled during the exercise. As per JMSDF’s statement, The exercise is being conducted to strengthen cooperation and to contribute to realizing a "free and open ocean" through confidence-building and friendship with the navies of the WPNS member countries.
Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2, 2022, for participating in the International Fleet Review (IFR).
INS Shivalik
INS Kamorta