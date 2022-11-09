Last Updated:

Malabar Exercise 2022: QUAD Nations Kickstart Multilateral Joint Naval Exercise In Japan

The multilateral Malabar Exercise commenced on Wednesday between the navies of QUAD countries-- India, Japan, the US, and Australia, informed the Indian Navy

Astha Singh
India

The multilateral Malabar Exercise 2022 commenced on Wednesday between the navies of QUAD countries-- India, Japan, the United States, and Australia, informed the Indian Navy.

The opening ceremony was hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) onboard JS Hyuga at Japan's Yokosuka. Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary year of Exercise MALABAR which was initiated in 1992. 

Malabar Exercise begins today 

India is participating in the International Malabar Naval Exercise with two frontline indigenously built warships --Shivalik and Kamorta. Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) led the Indian delegation comprising Commanding Officers and the crew of INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta. 

VAdm Yuasa Hideki Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet JMSDF, VAdm Karl Thomas Commander of US Navy Seventh Fleet, and RAdm Jonathan Earley, Commander of Australian Fleet also participated in the ceremony along with personnel from their respective navies. 

Malabar exercise 2022

The 30th edition of the Malabar exercise will witness four nations undertaking Anti-Submarine Warfare and anti-air warfare exercises, replenishment at sea among others. Complex surface, sub-surface, and air operations, including live firing drills are scheduled during the exercise. As per JMSDF’s statement, The exercise is being conducted to strengthen cooperation and to contribute to realizing a "free and open ocean" through confidence-building and friendship with the navies of the WPNS member countries.  

  • For the Malabar exercise, Japan deployed five warships and a surveillance aircraft 
  • America has fielded its Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, two other ships, a surveillance aircraft, and special operation force personnel. 
  • Indian Navy deployed two warships INS Shivalik, and INS Kamorta, a P-8I aircraft, and MARCOS (Marine Commandos)  
  • Australia has two warships and an aircraft along with special forces.

Indian Navy Ships to take part in Malabar Exercise

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2, 2022, for participating in the International Fleet Review (IFR). 

INS Shivalik  

  • A wide range of electronics and sensors
  • Loaded with Naval gun Klub and BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles
  • Anti-submarine rocket launchers
  • Close-in weapon systems
  • Two HAL Dhruv or Sea King Mk. 42B helicopters
  • Along with this, it is capable of finding and destroying enemies, even in the depths of water. INS Shivling runs on the water at a speed of about 50 km per hour.

INS  Kamorta

  • Equipped with a wide range of weapon systems.
  • OTO Melara 76 mm main gun, and two AK-630 guns  
  • 2 RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers and torpedo tubes capable of firing heavyweight torpedoes
  • The first warship to be equipped with the Kavach decoy system for protection against anti-ship missiles
  • The Ship can't be traced in the radar and provides information on all submarines up to 200 km
  • Capable of fighting nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare
     
