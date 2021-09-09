Last Updated:

'Confident of India's support' Maldives' Abdullah Shahid Calls India Champion Of Multilateralism After Meeting MoS Lekhi

Maldives' Abdullah Shahid held a meeting with India's Ministry of State for External Affairs ahead of the 76th session of UNGA under 'Presidency of Hope' theme.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Abdulla Shahid, Meenakashi Lekhi

Image: @M_Lekhi/Twitter


Maldives Foreign Minister and the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdullah Shahid, on Thursday, expressed a positive attitude after meeting India's Foreign Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi. 'Very good to meet with the MoS' tweeted Shahid who discussed his priorities for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) with MoS, MEA Lekhi. The Foreign Minister of Maldives also said that he is confident of having India's support at the UNGA with the 'Presidency of Hope' theme.

"India is a champion of multilateralism": Abdullah Shahid

Meanwhile, India's MoS, MEA Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted informing the topic of discussion which included COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment.

Earlier, the UNGA President had lauded India for its generosity in providing COVID-19 support through essential medicines and vaccine availability to other countries. Appreciating the Indian leadership, he mentioned that India has provided budget support of $250 million to aid the nations feeling the heat of the pandemic. "Celebrating India's contribution", he exclaimed further mentioning that the country is so close to the island nation in "so many other ways". 

READ | UNGA president-elect Maldives FM Abdullah applauds India's leadership on COVID-19 support

76th session of UNGA- 'Presidency of Hope'

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) will commence on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Last month, Abdulla Shahid had paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister  Narendra Modi and held talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on key international, multilateral, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest. The visit focused on his term as President at the UNGA however Mr Shahid also discussed bilateral relations and development cooperation with the Indian leaders and media during the visit. A renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Indian grant assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) through local bodies in the Maldives was also signed during the visit.

READ | UNGA President-elect to meet PM Modi & EAM; Talks on India's Permanent UNSC seat on cards

India-Maldives bilateral ties

Both the nations share excellent bilateral ties and they were enhanced with the recent signing of the mega Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP). It is the largest infrastructure project in the nation. According to ANI, the contract will be inked between the archipelagic nation's government and Maharashtra-based construction and engineering company Afcons infrastructure. The GMCP will be the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives, funded under the Indian Grant and Line of Credit.

READ | UNGA Prez-elect Abulla Shahid shows concern over Afghan crisis, calls terrorism 'scourge'
READ | UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid lauds India for 'always' stepping up for Maldives
READ | Foreign Min Abdullah Shahid: CAB is India's internal matter, not for Maldives to comment
Tags: Maldives, Abdullah Shahid, Jaishankar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND