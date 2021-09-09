Maldives Foreign Minister and the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdullah Shahid, on Thursday, expressed a positive attitude after meeting India's Foreign Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi. 'Very good to meet with the MoS' tweeted Shahid who discussed his priorities for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) with MoS, MEA Lekhi. The Foreign Minister of Maldives also said that he is confident of having India's support at the UNGA with the 'Presidency of Hope' theme.

"India is a champion of multilateralism": Abdullah Shahid

Very good to meet with the Minister of State at @MEAIndia, HE @M_Lekhi in New York, and discuss my priorities for #UNGA76 with her. #India is a champion of multilateralism. And I am confident of India’s support to the #PresidencyOfHope pic.twitter.com/AUmz0bSTp9 — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, India's MoS, MEA Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted informing the topic of discussion which included COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment.

Met President elect of the 76th UNGA @abdulla_shahid.



We discussed his vision and #PresidencyOfHope for the session including COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment. pic.twitter.com/AbmJTZwZm6 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 9, 2021

Earlier, the UNGA President had lauded India for its generosity in providing COVID-19 support through essential medicines and vaccine availability to other countries. Appreciating the Indian leadership, he mentioned that India has provided budget support of $250 million to aid the nations feeling the heat of the pandemic. "Celebrating India's contribution", he exclaimed further mentioning that the country is so close to the island nation in "so many other ways".

76th session of UNGA- 'Presidency of Hope'

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) will commence on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Last month, Abdulla Shahid had paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on key international, multilateral, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest. The visit focused on his term as President at the UNGA however Mr Shahid also discussed bilateral relations and development cooperation with the Indian leaders and media during the visit. A renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Indian grant assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) through local bodies in the Maldives was also signed during the visit.

India-Maldives bilateral ties

Both the nations share excellent bilateral ties and they were enhanced with the recent signing of the mega Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP). It is the largest infrastructure project in the nation. According to ANI, the contract will be inked between the archipelagic nation's government and Maharashtra-based construction and engineering company Afcons infrastructure. The GMCP will be the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives, funded under the Indian Grant and Line of Credit.