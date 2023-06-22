Maldives General Seeks India's Help In Training, Equipping Its Defence Forces

Maldives has sought India’s help in training its cadets and for acquiring equipment for its forces. Maldives Marine Corps Commandant Brigadier General Wais Waheed on Thursday (June 22, 2023) requested assistance for the same from India’s Director General of the NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh.

"As a small country like the Maldives, I would greatly appreciate any assistance that the Indian NCC can provide us in terms of training, resources, and structural reforms," stated Brigadier General Waheed.

India to enhance Maldives defence and disaster response capabilities

Maldives will send a proposal to India, requesting assistance in training and acquiring equipment. If India deems it acceptable, then it will sanction the necessary aid for Maldives.

The Commandant of the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) spoke about the potential for future collaboration between the two countries.

Given that the Maldives is prone to natural disasters, Brig Gen Waheed expressed his desire to jointly train Maldivian cadets with India's support, particularly for natural disaster response and relief efforts, considering it as a force multiplier.

Military Cooperation between Maldives and India

According to the Maldivian Commandant, the training module implemented by the Indian Army is also employed by the defence forces of Maldives. The ongoing 12th edition of their annual joint exercise, Ekuverin, between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defense Force is taking place at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. This exercise focuses on counter-insurgency/terrorism operations, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations conducted under the UN mandate, spanning from June 11 to 24.

Personnel of the Maldives National Defence Force, along with the Indian Army, holding the DRDO Corner Shot Weapon System.(Credit: Press Information Bureau)

Another ongoing exercise is Operation Ekatha, an annual bilateral exercise between the navies of both countries. The sixth edition of this exercise is being held in the Maldives from June 4 to July 3. The naval exercise will see the participation of Maldivian Coast Guard and Indian divers from the Navy and Marine Commandos (MARCOS). The training regimen includes underwater demolition, close-quarter battle, diving operations, and VBSS (visit, board, search, and seizure) operations.

Indian Navy personnel, along with the MNDF Coast Guard, are participating in Operation Ekatha (Credit:ANI)

How do India and Maldives benefit

Both exercises aim to enhance interoperability between the armed forces of both countries, focusing on sharing best practices, improving coordination, and fostering cooperation at the tactical level. A Ministry of Defence statement emphasised, "The defence cooperation between the two countries extends beyond joint exercises to assisting Maldives with defence training and equipment requirements." The statement from MoD implies that the interaction between the armed forces of both nations will not only strengthen friendly relations but also deepen economic, cultural, and military cooperation.