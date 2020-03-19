Mamata Banerjee Calls For Govt And Private Hospitals' Meet Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a meeting with all the representatives of private and government hospitals along with diagnostic centres at her office in Nabanna, state secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was to know the steps taken by private hospitals on Coronavirus. CM Banerjee spoke heavily on an alliance between public and private hospital to counter the virus scare. She lauded the ID hospital in Beliaghata for its work under pressure, where the only positive patient is kept.

Mamata Banerjee will be in a video conference meeting with PM Modi at 4 pm on Friday. The Chief Secretary and Health Secretary will also be present in the meeting along with West Bengal CM, who will apprise the Prime Minister of the situation in the State.

"Please give masks to whoever wants. Let's not do this at this hour. Give them masks. Order 4 lakh masks if required, instead of 2 lakhs. All medical workers have been ensured, including police on the round. For 10 lakh workers, up to 5 lakh rupees till April 15 have been ensured. These people are doing a lot." said CM Mamata Banerjee when confusions were raised on who should and who should not wear masks.

West Bengal prepares to fight COVID-19 cases

Speaking about her Government's preparations on tackling this major issue, she said, "We have ordered 300 ventilation machines, 70 have already been delivered, all 300 will be delivered in the next 20 days. In private hospitals, ask sponsors if they can provide."

"We have ordered 2 lakh masks and 10,000 thermal checks, and gloves. 2 lakh PPP suits have also been ordered. Start supplying them. Please use these on the visits. We do not know the diagnosis of it, so we have to maintain distance. There is no need to panic, this is the second week, we have to take it seriously," Banerjee added.

Mamata Banerjee was quick to ask the police to check on rumour-mongering. She said, "some rumours are being spread that markets will close, but this will not happen. If anyone is spreading rumours or are hoarding the police must act".

