Karnataka Min Blasts Mamata Banerjee's 'conditional' Generosity To Anti-CAA Protesters

Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's move to give Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to those killed during anti-CAA protests.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said, "Mamata Banerjee's generosity is conditional. She did not find it necessary to pay compensation to those murdered in West Bengal, especially by Trinamool Congress cadre. She just wants to send a political message from this step. It s a clear case of scoring a political point, which she will not succeed in."

READ | CAA Will Not Be Implemented In West Bengal As Long As I Am Alive: Mamata

The Karnataka minister also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for announcing that it will seize the properties of those who are found guilty of violence during the anti-CAA protests to pay for the damages to the public property and added that the same model will be followed in Karnataka.

"UP government has come forward with a new concept to seize the property of all those people who have participated in violence and vandalism. Our revenue minister clearly said that we will follow the up government's decision on this issue," he said.

READ | CPI(M) Will Not Share Dais With Mamata, Says Yechury

TMC to give compensation

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnataka's Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMC's trade union wing Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), Dola Sen said cheques of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over to the kin of the deceased during a proposed visit by a TMC delegation to Mangaluru. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Thursday, said the TMC delegation would soon visit Karnataka to meet the families of those killed in alleged police firing and hand over the ex-gratia amount to them.

READ | Act Against Those Who Destroyed Railway Property: Goyal To Mamata

Anti-CAA protests

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation.

READ | No Detention Centres In Bengal Till I'm Alive: Mamata Banerjee's Anti-CAA Stir Escalates

(With agency inputs)