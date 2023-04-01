Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Govt Hands Over Howrah Violence Probe To CID

Following the violence in Howrah during the Ram Navami procession, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday, March 31, handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

Fresh violence was reported in the Shibpur area of West Bengal's Howrah, which saw communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday. The incident was reported despite heavy police deployment including riot control force in the area.

Several vehicles were set on fire earlier on Thursday after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Amit Shah Dials West Bengal Governor

Union Home Minister spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation of violence-hit Howrah. Amit Shah also spoke to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about law and order situation in the state.

The state BJP leadership is said to have given the details of the incident that took place in Howrah and has even demanded the Home Ministry to intervene in the state to maintain law and order.

West Bengal BJP chief seeks NIA probe into violence in Howrah

West Bengal BJP chief on Friday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

Following the violence in West Bengal’s Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking a NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.

The Acting Justice of Calcutta High Court granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at the top of the list on Monday, April 3.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, “Police (Home) Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is useless. Her resignation is the only solution. I sent a mail to the Union Home Minister and Governor yesterday. Today I approached the High Court. Governor is going to visit the spot. The Court should step forward. All this should stop. Section 144 (CrPC) has been imposed here.” West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.