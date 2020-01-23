Mamata Banerjee Pays Homage To Netaji On His 123rd Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday while addressing the Gorkha community in Darjeeling, spoke about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. She said, "It is important to remember Netaji's words. He used to speak about secularism. He stood by Gorkhas, Jains, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists."

She further added, "Right now, in the name of Hindus and Muslims, a rift is being created. Netaji has done a lot for our Azadi. He formed INA, he set up a planning commission. But now, BJP has demolished the planning commission. There is no space for the state governments to speak up. This state government gives a holiday on January 23, but there is no national holiday. We know when he was born, but we don't know his death date. It is extremely shameful."

Mamata Banerjee's tweet

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister of West Bengal paid homage to Netaji on his birth anniversary.

কদম কদম বাড়ায়ে যা…

দেশনায়ক নেতাজি সুভাষ চন্দ্র বসুর জন্মবার্ষিকীতে জানাই শ্রদ্ধা ও প্রণাম। ওনার দেশপ্রেমের চেতনা আগামী প্রজন্মকে উদ্বুদ্ধ করুক



Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. May his spirit of patriotism inspire future generations — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2020

PM Modi, President pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid their tributes on Twitter to the freedom fighter and patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/otUlFanULs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement and gave their all. His courage and patriotism inspire us. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2020

About Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as ‘Netaji’, was a freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha on January 23, 1897. He was elected as the President of the INC in 1938 and 1939. In 1939, he formed his own party that was called the Forward Block. Netaji later had launched an all-India anti-British Campaign. There are speculations over his death. While some theories say he died of cardiac arrest, others say that he died in a plane crash. Netaji's death anniversary is not known.

