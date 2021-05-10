Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee Rules Out Total Lockdown; Asserts 'there Is No Violence In West Bengal'

Addressing the press after the 1st Cabinet meeting of her newly formed government, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ruled out the imposition of a total lockdown.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Mamata Banerjee, COVID-19

Image: PTI


Addressing a press briefing after the first Cabinet meeting of her newly formed government, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ruled out the imposition of a total lockdown. This assumes significance as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,441 COVID-19 cases a day earlier. Observing that a complete lockdown will hamper the livelihoods of people, she mentioned that strict measures have been adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19. At present, there are 1,26,027 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 8,54,805 patients have been discharged besides 12,327 fatalities. 

She stated, "In this COVID-19 situation we've allowed religious and cultural programmes with a maximum of 50 people. No Eid prayers & gatherings will be there at Red Road(Kolkata) as decided by Muslim leaders. I request that there should be no big gatherings as Azaan can be heard from home."

Moreover, Banerjee revealed that her government had sought 3 crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses from the Centre out of which one crore will be distributed among private hospitals. In an indirect rebuttal of WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's apprehension over the law and order situation, the TMC supremo stressed that peace prevails in the state. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on the post-poll violence. After post-poll violence claimed 16 lives, the CM announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons.

Here are the key COVID-19 curbs in West Bengal

  • All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, and swimming pools will be closed
  • All markets, retailers, standalone shops can function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Essential services like medical shops, medical equipment shops, grocery, etc. can remain open even outside the aforesaid timings
  • Home delivery and online services shall be permitted
  • All social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings and congregations will remain prohibited
  • 50% attendance in state government offices. Work from home mandated for 50% of employees working in the private sector
  • Banks will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm
  • Public transport services will operate with 50% strength
  • Movement of local trains suspended

First Published:
