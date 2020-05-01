Mamata Govt Contradicts Centre's Covid Zone List; Says West Bengal Has 4 Red Zones, Not 10

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Friday in a letter written to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories designated Red, Orange, and Green zones, as the total tally of Coronavirus cases reached 35,043 in the country. The list shows the state of West Bengal has, 10 districts in the red zone, five in the orange zone, and eight in the green zone.

However, in a major contradiction, the West Bengal government has claimed that the state has only four districts in the red zone which are Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and North-24 Paraganas. Vivek Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) in a letter to Health Secretary said, "This is an erroneous assessment."

Here is the copy of the letter accessed by Republic:

The Health Secretary in her letter said that since the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus has gone up, hence the Ministry is designating various zones under broad criteria. This comes two days before the end of the Covid lockdown.

