Mamata Banerjee: 'We Won't Allow The Implementation Of CAB In Bengal'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of the same coin and she will not allow their implementation in the state. She also said that this is her second independence war and will not allow CAB to be implemented in West Bengal.

During her speech, Mamata Banerjee said, "CAB and NRC are two sides of the same coin. We won't allow the implementation of CAB in Bengal. I urge other political parties also, not to support the CAB."

She said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not believe in the politics of riots. TMC has never taken any decision which is against the constitution or against the people, she added.

"I can sacrifice everything but cannot sacrifice my ideals. We do not divide people. Every day we hear Hindus and Muslims. Now they use the word (infiltrator) 'ghuspathiya'," she added.

Attacking the central government on the price rise of onion in the country, Mamata said that price rise is a central subject, but the government is only spending on the NRC and CAB.

"A Union Minister is saying that she doesn't consume onions and garlic. We had sought 200 MT of onions from the Centre. NABARD gave us 20 MT of onions, of them 10 MT were rotten. Government spending only after NRC and CAB," she said.

Union Cabinet clears CAB

In a huge development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the bill and sources said that the Prime Minister is looking forward to its passage by both the Houses of Parliament in the next week. Earlier, speaking at the Republic Summit, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is committed to pass and implement the CAB.

What is the Citizenship (Amendment), Bill?

The Citizenship Bill seeks to grant citizenship to all non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.

