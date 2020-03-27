Mamata Banerjee's 24/7 Initiatives Build Confidence Among People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went out to provide relief materials and distribute food in New Alipore and Kalighat areas, after a press conference from her office at Nabanna, the state secretariat on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee said that there will be COVID-19 testing facilities at the North Bengal Medical College as well, as it would be more viable for the people in the districts of Bengal to get tested.The arrangements to tackle the outbreak of Coronavirus had been established, stated the Chief Minister.

This came after Mamata Banerjee taking note of reports coming in on Thursday of medicines being in short supply and said that is taken care of and no one providing essential services would be stopped. Hence, passes were to be given by authorities to ensure uninterrupted transportation of essential goods.

Mamata distributes free ration to the poor

After the presser through video conferencing, Mamata Banerjee was seen distributing free ration to the poor in different parts of the city. Firstly, in Alipore area at the district magistrate's bungalow where the needy were given relief materials and then the same sight was witnessed near her neighbourhood of Kalighat in South Kolkata.

The surprise visits of the CM to hospitals or market places in the past one week is seen as a sign of building confidence amongst the people, precisely telling them that she is with them in midst of a global humanitarian crisis. The West Bengal Government also set up a 23 member Task Force comprising of IAS officers to coordinate and guide interventions related to COVID-19. The entire Task Force would be lead by the Chief Minister herself.

