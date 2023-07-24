Man Dies While In Custody Of Delhi Police; Family Cries Foul

A person identified as Sheikh Sahadat (36) who was arrested by Delhi Police, staff of North West District, under charges of Arms Act died mysteriously in the police custody on Sunday morning.

As per law enforcement officials, Sheikh Sahadat who was kept in Police Station of Netaji Subash Place breathed his last at 6:30 am. Subsequently, the law enforcement officials has started probe of the probable causes of Sheikh's death.

Sheikh Sahadat was arrested by law enforcement officials on July 21 along with four persons.

While rest of the three were sent to Judicial Custody, the Delhi Police was able to sought the Police Custody of Sheikh Sahadat as they wanted to interrogate him. According to law enforcement officials, Sheikh Sahadat also was involved in 18 other criminal cases.

While law enforcement officials said that there is no foul play, the family of the deceased are not willing to accept the claim.

The family members have alleged that Sheikh died because of police torture and further he was wrongly framed by law enforcement officials.

"Sheikh Sahadat was my distant brother. My brother was innocent. He was wrongly picked up and then tortured that led to his death. Moreover the reasons and the report of his death was also hidden from us. We demand justice should be given to us," said Sahana, the relative of Sheikh Sahadat.

The family members also alleged that Sheikh Sahadat was alright before being taken into Police Custody but his sudden death under the watch of police have made them certain that he died because of torture.

"As per due procedures the police custody of Sheikh Sahadat was taken. His medical examination was done on July 22. In the morning Sheikh complained of heavy breathing following which he was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. As per procedure the enquiry is being conducted," said Jitendra Meena DCP (North- West) Delhi Police.