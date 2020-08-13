Man Makes COVID-themed Independence Day Kites, Urges People To Boycott Chinese Manjha

As the country grapples with rising COVID-19 cases, a kite-maker in Delhi has made special Independence Day kites that send out messages to fight against the virus. The messages displayed on his kites read – “We want to stay safe from COVID. Stay home, stay safe.” It also advised citizens to refrain from using Chinese 'manjha' (thread) for flying kites.

"Like we chased the British out of India and got Independence, I want to give a message that people should take precautions so that we can chase COVID-19 out of India,” Mohammad Taqi said.

His new styles of kites have a range of messages printed on them, which urge people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, move out of the house only when required and to keep their hands sanitised at all times. Taqi aims to distribute 5,000 kites this season, to send COVID-19 messages to the people.

"Every year on Independence Day, different messages are delivered through kites. I want to make people aware of precautions to be taken on COVID-19," he added.

Independence Day celebration amid a pandemic

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It has asked all the government offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. Joint Secretary Anuj Sharma has written a letter to all States and Union Territories sharing with them how the August 15 celebrations should be carried out.

“Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. This year also, the Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion. However, in view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons, etc; and follow all guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health a Family Welfare,” the letter read.

“The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister, firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the PM and the singing of the national anthem,” the Home Ministry said in its notification.

(With inputs from agency)