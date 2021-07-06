'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt Cautions Citizens As Tourists Throng Himachal Pradesh

Unperturbed, unbothered, and probably oblivious to the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the daunting second wave, tourists thronged streets of Manali and Dharmashala recently just as the Himachal Pradesh government eased COVID-19 curbs. As reports of packed hotels emerged and the image of a huge crowd seemingly symbolising the wrath invited went viral, the Government could not help but issue a response to urging people from refraining to weaken India's COVID battle.

In a Twitter post on Monday evening, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shared the viral image of crowded Manali requesting people to stay home and maintain social distancing. In a stern message, the government warned, "Manali can wait, but virus won't," as reports of a possible third wave hitting India emerge.

Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh

The huge inflow of tourists into Himachal Pradesh can be attributed to the government's decision to ease COVID-19 curbs on June 14. As per the COVID guidelines, an RT-PCR test report is no more required to enter the state. The intra-state movement has been allowed, but with 50% capacity. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is to be followed in the state. However, in the viral picture people violating social distancing and some can also be seen without masks.

COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh

According to the latest COVID data, Himachal Pradesh has recorded a total of 2,02,642 cases, out of which 1,97,778 people have been recovered and tested negative against coronavirus so far. The total number of deaths in the state is 3,467 and 1,365 people are still fighting against COVID.

Centre cautions States on third wave

Last month, the Centre asked states and Union territories to step up vaccination and open up activities in a "carefully calibrated" manner, as it expressed concern about crowding in markets and other places following the easing of curbs and an expert warned that the third wave can hit India in six to eight weeks if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

States and UTs have also been urged to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of COVID-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination is followed to prevent a relapse. India was hit by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a large number of lives and forcing almost all states and UTs to imposed lockdown or other curbs.



