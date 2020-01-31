Mangalore: Woman Saves Dog Trapped In Well, Netizens All Praises

In a heartwarming incident, a video of an Indian woman hanging on to a rope inside a borewell to rescue a dog has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the incident took place in the city of Mangalore. The video shows a woman handing inside the well with the help of a rope. The video further shows that people standing outside the well throw a rope inside and with that the woman ties it around the dog. People then pull up the rope attached to the dog and as soon as the dog is outside, it runs away.

Bless the lady who saved the Dog 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfguvHBnAG — Mauna (@ugtunga) January 31, 2020

Netizens applaud heroic actions

The woman's heroic actions prompted a lot of people to applaud the woman and a few even went on to say that bless the lady who saved the dog.

Hopefully people will become more sensitive towards all life forms and someday we will have a world free from animal slaughter and other brutalities.

This lady is actually doing something unlike the activist animal lovers who just click selfies with their dogs & cats. — Abhishek Joshi (@digimontgsa) January 31, 2020

Very much adorable & respectable act to save a life be it any animal !!🙏 — Logical Hunter (@ScorpialFacts) January 31, 2020

God bless her 🙏🙏 — Sanjay (@Sanjay51295858) January 31, 2020

Police officer saves puppies from snake-infested well

Earlier, a police officer had won over the internet because of his selfless actions. A post shared on social media platform Twitter showcased how the police officer climbed inside a snake-infested borewell and rescued three puppies from it as villagers in Amroha were scared of the snakes. According to reports, a picture of the selfless act was shared by Call 112 on their official Twitter handle. Call 112 is a Twitter handle solely for emergency services in Uttar Pradesh.

अमरोहा में एक कुँए में 🐶 के 03 बच्चे गिर गए थे, ग्रामीण एकत्र तो थे पर कुँए में सांप होने की खबर से कोई नीचे जाने की हिम्मत नही जुटा पा रहा थे।#PRV3596 ने अपने जान की परवाह किये बगैर मौके कुँए में उतर कर तीनो बच्चों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। pic.twitter.com/rIu1r45g48 — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) January 22, 2020

