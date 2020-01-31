Union Budget
Union Budget
Mangalore: Woman Saves Dog Trapped In Well, Netizens All Praises

General News

Mangalore: In a heartwarming incident, a video of an Indian woman hanging on to a rope inside a borewell to rescue a dog has gone viral on the internet

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mangalore

In a heartwarming incident, a video of an Indian woman hanging on to a rope inside a borewell to rescue a dog has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the incident took place in the city of Mangalore. The video shows a woman handing inside the well with the help of a rope. The video further shows that people standing outside the well throw a rope inside and with that the woman ties it around the dog. People then pull up the rope attached to the dog and as soon as the dog is outside, it runs away.

Netizens applaud heroic actions

The woman's heroic actions prompted a lot of people to applaud the woman and a few even went on to say that bless the lady who saved the dog.

 

 

Police officer saves puppies from snake-infested well

Earlier, a police officer had won over the internet because of his selfless actions. A post shared on social media platform Twitter showcased how the police officer climbed inside a snake-infested borewell and rescued three puppies from it as villagers in Amroha were scared of the snakes. According to reports, a picture of the selfless act was shared by Call 112 on their official Twitter handle. Call 112 is a Twitter handle solely for emergency services in Uttar Pradesh.

Published:
COMMENT
