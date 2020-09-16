Mangaluru: 16-year-old Girl Writes 45 Words Per Minute With Both Hands

An ambidextrous girl from Managaluru has won the hearts on the internet after she set a world record in writing 45 words per minute from both the hands. Aadi Swaroopa aims to achieve the prestigious Guinness World Record someday. Aadi was awarded Exclusive World Record by the Bareilly-based Lata Foundation for writing on the board and the notebook in English and Kannada simultaneously. In a post shared by ANI on Twitter, the 16-year-old Mangaluru girl who has never attended school can be seen showcasing her skill. The super talented kid, wh can also do mimicry and singing, however, plans to appear as a distant candidate at the SSLC board exam in the year 2021.

“Practice made her proficient,” the child’s mother said, as per the ANI. The child is also an expert in Rubik's Cube and music and aims to set at least 10 records in fine arts. While the kid has been practicing to hone her skillset in order to start writing as many as 55 words the same time, the girl also possesses a unique individual talent of being able to write in 10 different handwritings and styles. The Namma Kudla’s girl talent was first noticed by her father at the age of 2 and a half years, a local Mangalorean daily confirmed. The child was able to do mirror writing at a very young age and professionally, wants to become an IAS officer. She has also initiated the skill at her a creative home run by her parents named Swaroopa Kendra. According to local media reports, the child is also pro in literature, Yakshagana, painting, and beat-box.

Guinness World Record in Rubik's Cube

The multi-talented girl also set up Guinness World Record in Rubik's Cube in 2018 and has participated in more than 1600 creative and fine arts programs that has inspired many students across Karnataka, Aadi’s mother Sumadkar told local news outlet Manglorean team. Besides, the girl started to read when she was barely a year old, her mother said. With a keen interest in music, the ambidextrous kid is also attending Manipal’s Pandit Ravi Kiran institute online to learn Indian music instructor Vidhushi Sumangala Rathnakar. At least 40 paintings have been exhibited at Prasad Art gallery in Mangaluru all created by Aadi. The girl has also been live on air in programs on All India Radio and local Namma TV.

