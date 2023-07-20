Manipur Gangrape: Sole Arrested Accused's Photo Out, Clearly Seen In Viral Video

Two pictures of the main accused in the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked by a mob of around 900-1,000 men were released by the police on Thursday. The main accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas Singh. The incident took place on May 4 and the video went viral on social media on July 19. Police, after 77 days of the incident, said Thursday morning that the main suspects who can be seen on video will be nabbed by the night of July 20. Police officials are carrying out intelligence-based operations to nab the accused.

Huirem Herodas, one of the alleged culprits seen wearing a green t-shirt and holding one of the women during the horrific assault in Manipur, was arrested on Thursday (July 20) morning. The 32-year-old Herodas was arrested by Manipur Police after proper identification. The police released two photos of him after his arrest.

Police say a case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons.

As per the FIR, dated June 21, three women were paraded naked, groped and gangraped on the 4th of May. The three women were "snatched" from police custody by a mob of 900-1,000 men, made to strip, and were paraded naked before being gangraped. The brother of one of the victims, as per the FIR, tried to save his sister from the armed mob during which he was murdered in cold blood.

While only 1 of the accused, out of the mob of 900-1,000, has been arrested 63 days after the registration of the FIR, the police claims that they have identified all the accused and will make further arrests of all involved by end of day today.

The lackadaisical approach of the N Biren Singh dispensation has come into national focus after the video went viral on social media earlier this week.

As per Republic TV's ground report from the scene of the crime, the village 76 days later is still abandoned.