Manipur CM Biren Singh Says The State Is 'fully Prepared' To Combat Third Wave Of COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 25 said the state is completely prepared to fight the potential third wave of COVID-19 as he inspected the oxygen plant construction at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal.

We are fully prepared to deal with the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. We have installed many oxygen plants & many more are coming up. We are also expanding bed capacity: Manipur CM N Biren Singh (25.06) pic.twitter.com/EXSPMHd1G8 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

As the country prepares to combat the third wave of COVID-19, the primary requirements like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilator, and more must be made available to avoid treatment complications. In this regard, the Manipur Chief Minister has inspected oxygen plant constructions sites to ensure no shortage of these essentials occurs.

Manipur CM inspects oxygen plant construction

While inspecting the oxygen plant construction at JNIMS, CM Biren informed that the plant will have the capacity to produce 2,000 KL of medical oxygen. The oxygen plant will be commissioned by July 15.

Biren added that another oxygen plant with a capacity to provide 200 cylinders of medical oxygen is almost complete which will be supplied to the post-COVID-19 ward in the hospital.

With the emergence of COVID-19 variants, a 100-bed ward is ready in the hospital complex that will be upgraded at the earliest.

Biren Singh stated, “The only effective means of avoiding COVID-19 is vaccination. All sections of people should get vaccinated. Some scheming people have been spreading a wild rumour about the efficacy of vaccines, which have been approved by experts. It’s disheartening that many people seem to believe this and are avoiding vaccination. If non-cooperation continues, the government will have to use force and people should not blame the police and the government.”

COVID situation in Manipur

On Friday, June 25, 585 COVID cases and eight fatalities were reported. To date, Manipur has reported a total of 66,171 COVID cases with 55,912 recoveries and 1,085 deaths. The state has administered a total of 5,96,469 COVID vaccines across 62 vaccination sites.

On June 19, the sources said that the Delta variant of Coronavirus was first detected in Manipur and Mizoram of the North-East region.

On June 2, the Manipur government had announced some lockdown relaxations in seven districts of the state that were under curfew due to higher reported cases of COVID.

(Image credit: PTI)