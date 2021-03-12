Manipur CM Confident 'NEP 2020 Will Solve Problem Of Unemployment To A Large Extent'

Manipur CM N Biren Singh inaugurated a one-day panel discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in Imphal Thursday and termed the NEP 2020 as 'India Centric'. Speaking at the inauguration, Manipur CM also called education the backbone of society and expressed his happiness on the inclusion of vocational skills within the school curriculum.

Manipur CM expects NEP 2020 to solve the unemployment problem

On the inclusion of vocational skills within the school curriculum, Manipur CM said that NEP 2020 is India centric education policy, and to incorporate the teaching of vocational skills within the school curriculum to augment innovation, adaptability, and productivity would help in solving the problem of unemployment to a larger extent.

As per NEP 2020, from class 6 to 8, important vocational crafts, such as carpentry, electric work, metalwork, gardening, pottery making, etc will be added to the curriculum decided by States and local communities.

CM Biren Singh also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sighted vision to revamp the education policy of India. He said that NEP had been amended keeping in mind the importance of quality education in making the country a global power.

'Government department should interact with common people'

The one-day panel discussion on the National Education Policy 2020 was organized by the Department of Education of the Manipur government. Manipur CM also stressed to make the government public friendly. He said that the government departments should interact with the public regularly, hearing their grievances, so as to make the public feel that government is for the people. By doing this by the governmental departments, the common public will feel a sense of belongingness, he added.

Talking about the National Education Policy 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind too spoke on it at the 41st convocation ceremony of the Anna University on Thursday and called it 'revolutionary'.

President Kovind said, "Education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation. Educated youth, given the right direction, can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history. That is what the National Education Policy 2020 aims to achieve."