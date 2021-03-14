Manipur CM Distributes Agriculture Machinery Among Farmers, Financial Aid To Artisans

On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed agriculture machinery and equipment to farmers. He also allocated the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for handicraft tool kits to 1,500 artisans, as part of the North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme. Sharing the pictures from the event, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Immensely glad to distribute financial assistance for handicrafts tool kits under North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme to 1500 handicrafts artisans through DBT, and Agriculture Machineries and Equipment under Sub-Mission of Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) Scheme to farmers of different districts today."

The distribution function was jointly organised by Manipur government's Department of Agriculture and Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles, stated an official statement. The financial aid was provided to artisans and farmers to help them improve their working conditions, standardize their products, and develop their ability, it added.

While addressing people at the event in Imphal, Manipur CM said that Agriculture is a crucial sector that has made a major contribution to the country's economy. Singh affirmed, "As such the State Government had taken up certain measures to save agricultural land with coordination among various departments of the government. Stating that possession of tool kits as a priority for developing any product, he announced that the financial assistance given to handicraft artisans would be increased to Rs. 20,000 from next year."

Manipur CM emphase on reviving state's authentic foods and history

He also talked about a local product exhibition named 'Mai-own 2021', which will take place at Hapta Kangjeibung between March 16 and 22. He asserted, "The state has been advancing towards development in different fields due to the contributions and support of the people." He also emphasised the importance of reviving the state's old foods and history.

He went on to say that the efforts and patronage of the people have helped the state progress in various fields. The Chief Minister shared his dissatisfaction with the fact that the population of Sangai in Keibul Lamjao National Park has decreased significantly due to human encroachment, which has resulted in habitat destruction.

(with inputs from ANI)



