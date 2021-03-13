Manipur CM Has 'No Information About Burmese Influx In State'; Says BSF Alerted On Issue

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday said that there was no influx of Myanmarese in the state. Singh's statement comes amid speculation of Myanmarese influx into the Northeastern states as a result of the military coup. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also asked the Northeastern states to act accordingly to prevent an influx. The Manipur CM stated that as of now, there was no information about the influx of Myanmarese in the state. Even so, he added that security has been ramped up at the borders. However, he also asserted that the state cannot do anything about the situation as it a 'bilateral issue' between India and Myanmar.

Till now, there is no information about the influx (of Myanmarese) in the state. We have deployed & alerted the security at the border. The matter is a bilateral issue (between India & Myanmar) and the State cannot take any action on this issue: Manipur CM in Imphal yesterday

MHA Writes To N-E States

After Myanmar authorities asked India to return several police officers from Myanmar who saught refuge to avoid the military, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to take appropriate action as per law. MHA has therefore asked security forces to stay alert.

"As you are aware, there is a probability of large scale illegal influx into Indian territory through India-Myanmar Border (IMB) due to current internal situation in Myanmar. In this regard, MHA has already issued an advisory dated February 25 to Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh and also to Border Guarding Force (BGF) along the IMB, and Assam Rifles to stay alert and take appropriate action to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory." the MHA said in a letter. READ | MHA writes to N-E states to check illegal influx of Myanmar nationals amid military coup

The letter also mentions that the influx from Myanmar has already commenced and agencies have been directed to identify the migrants. In addition, they have also been asked to initiate the deportation process without any delay. The MHA has maintained that state government and the Union Territory (UT) administrations have no power to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner as India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.