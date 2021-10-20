Last Updated:

Manipur Governor La Ganesan Launches All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival In Imphal

The Manipur Governor La Ganesan who was the chief guest of the inauguration event remarked that 'Shumang Leela' is as famous as the Jatra of West Bengal

Manipur

The Governor of Manipur, La Ganesan has recently launched the All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival 2020-21 at Palace Compound at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal. During the inauguration ceremony, the governor who was the chief guest of the event remarked that 'Shumang Leela' is as famous as the Jatra of West Bengal which is basically a theatre performance in front of the audience.  

Ganesan even compared 'Shumang Leela' with Maharastra's Tamasha (traditional Marathi theatre), Madhya Pradesh's Bhavi, as well as Uttar Pradesh's Nautanki. Shumang Leelas were usually conducted in the courtyards of private residences. Citing the Governor, ANI reported, “Over the years, it has become a powerful medium for mass education besides providing entertainment and relaxation.” 

Governor La Ganesan talks about the unique characteristic of 'Shumang Leela'

He also expressed his delight at learning about the unique characteristic of 'Shumang Leela' Groups, which are solely formed of men performers who can effortlessly play feminine parts. He even added, “In the meantime, groups comprising entirely female artistes have also come up and they have become prominent in many festivals," ANI reported.  

The Governor also praised Sumang Leela's current efforts to concentrate on problems of moral principles, togetherness and integrity, as well as brotherhood and goodwill among diverse communities in the State. He also informed that the goal and purpose Sumang Leela group is of reinforcing "the very fabric which binds the people of the state together."   

According to the E-Pao website, the Manipur State Kala Akademi, Imphal, has hosted the 49th All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival in the 2020-21 inauguration ceremony. The Governor further stated that Manipur is now currently going through a tough period and had encouraged everyone to protect and promote the state's sovereignty and solidarity. La Ganesan has expressed an optimistic reaction about the festival, while stating that it will raise the bar for Shumang Leela, particularly among female groups.  

Furthermore, a Nagaland website the Eastern Mirror reported that the inaugural event was attended by MLA Karam Shyam and many other leaders along with common people. Additionally, in the event, nearly 25 Sumang Leela artists were awarded for multiple roles.  

Shumang Leela

In Manipur, Shumang Leela or Shumang Kumhei is a popular traditional style of theatrical performance. The acts are performed in the open air. Traditionally, male actors basically fill all of the characters, including, some of them being costumed as attractive females. This ancient theatre genre has existed in Manipur since the monarchical period. 

