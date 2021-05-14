Last Updated:

Manipur Govt To Provide Free COVID Drugs, Pulse Oximeters To Patients In Home Isolation

"Manipur government will provide medicines & drugs and pulse oximeters to all those COVID-19 patients who are staying in home isolation", said CM Biren Singh

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI

PTI


Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday announced that the state government will vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 years free of cost as the country has started its Phase three vaccination drive amid pandemic. He also said that the government will provide medicines & drugs and pulse oximeters to all those COVID-19 patients who are staying in home isolation. 

"Manipur government will vaccinate people in 18 to 44 years age group for free of cost. The government will provide Ivermectin tablets along with Vitamin C, Zinc, D3 tablets & pulse oximeters to all COVID-19 patients staying in home isolation," said CM Singh.

MOMA Market

On Friday, Manipur CM also launched ‘MOMA Market’mobile App to enable people to get fresh vegetables at their doorsteps at one click and also curb the distress sales of farm produces during the lockdown.

Manipur State Mental Health Helpline Number

COVID-19 virus not only takes a toll on Physical Health but also affects the Mental Health of a person. Taking to Twitter, CM N Biren Singh stated that the government has initiated a helpline number. With the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters CM tweeted, for anyone who needs help in terms of mental health, the Manipur State Mental Health Helpline can be reached at 104/18003453833 to seek help from our experts

Manipur govt to vaccinate journalists on priority

Manipur govt has also designated journalists as frontline workers prioritising their inoculation for COVID-19. Manipur CM N Biren Singh issued a statement on Wednesday and stated that the govt recognised the effort of journalists and the risk they're exposed to while covering COVID-19. He tweeted that journalists will be recognised as frontline warriors and the state govt will now vaccinate all the journalists as a priority.

COVID Cases in Manipur

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Manipur on Friday reported 297 new COVID cases with 253 recoveries and 10 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 5,569 with 31,491 total recoveries and 536 deaths. 

