Manipur: Father & Brother Who Tried to Save Victim From Gangrape Were Killed In Cold Blood

A day after the video showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of men went viral on social media, horrific details have come to light from the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police. The incident took place on May 4 and the FIR was registered on June 21. The complaint, filed on May 18, revealed that the father and brother of one of the victims were also murdered by the same mob in cold blood.

The complainant, who is the chief of the village where the woman lived, said that the incident took place on May 4 when a mob of 900-1000 people entered the B Phainom village. He said that five villagers fled towards a nearby forest for their lives after the violent mob burnt houses and looted movable properties and cash.

The villagers were later rescued by the police from the forest. On the way to the police station, however, the mob intercepted them and snatched the villagers- two men and three women - from the custody of police.

Father and brother of rape victim murdered by mob

One of the men was killed by the mob while he tried to protect his family. After that, as the mob stripped the women naked and made to gangrape one of them, the younger brother of the victim tried to defend his sister's modesty. He was also murdered.

"Three women were forced to remove their clothes and strip naked in front of the mob," the FIR said, adding, "The victim and two witnesses managed to escape the spot with help from some people of the areas who were known to them."

32-year-old main accused arrested, police say more arrests to come

The main accused has been arrested by the police after the video showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral on social media on July 19. Seventy-seven days after the incident, the police said that Huirem Herodas Singh, one of the alleged culprits seen sexually assaulting one of the women in the clip, was arrested on Thursday, July 20, morning. The police also released two photos of the accused.

A case of abduction, gangrape, murder and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Huirem Singh and other unidentified armed persons. More arrests will be made soon, police said while stating that they have identified other accused.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is pained over the incident and called it "shameful for any civil society." He also assured that "No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this."

The Supreme Court also said that it was "deeply disturbed" by the heinous Manipur sexual assault video. It also asked the Centre and State to take action against perpetrators.