Unknown Terrorists Orchestrate IED Blast In Manipur's Imphal; Link To Republic Day Drawn

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on Thursday in the wee hours around 4.55 AM in Nagamapal RIMS road in Imphal West, Manipur. According to sources, the explosion was orchestrated by an unknown underground group. The bomb exploded near the clothes shop on RIMS road situated close to Lamphel police station in Imphal West district. It is further alleged that the explosion was orchestrated in connection with the upcoming Republic Day celebration. A minor girl has been injured by the broken glass in the explosion.

Manipur: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred at Nagamapal RIMS road in Imphal West, early morning today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/U8REDip3i4 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Imphal bomb explosions in the recent past

A month back, a similar explosion had been orchestrated in Manipur at around 4.50 AM on December 28. The bomb was planted in front of a dry fish shop Ngari Dukan Pareng under the jurisdiction of City Police Station in the state capital. The place where the bomb went off comes under Imphal municipal areas spear over seven assembly segments from where the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn. Two persons were said to be injured in the blast, later their condition was stated to be normal. No individual or any group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Another such incident was reported on November 5, 2019, which severely injured five policemen and one civilian. The blast occurred in the Thangal Bazar area of Imphal in Manipur at around 9:30 am when the market was abuzz with traffic and office goers. While the blast radius was limited to a small area, it seems that the injured individuals were standing close to the area where the bomb exploded. The powerful explosive was planted by unknown miscreants and all injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH CCTV footage of the IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal today; 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured #Manipur pic.twitter.com/a4OecynFxF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

