Manipur: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ukhrul's Shirui Hill, CM Biren Singh Seeks Govt's Help

A massive forest fire has broken out at the Ukhrul's Shirui peak, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the Central govt in dousing the fire

A massive forest fire has broken out at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the Central government in dousing the fire. Last year in December, a massive forest fire has broken out at the Dzukou valley which is situated on the border of Manipur and Nagaland. The Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) assisted in pacifying the Dzukou Valley wildfire.

'Why are we selfish and destructive?': CM Biren Singh

CM Biren Singh called the incident unfortunate and questioned over Twitter, "Why are we selfish and destructive?" He informed that he has sought all possible help from the government. The Chief Secretary of Manipur has also written a letter to the Centre in this regard.

Shirui Hill

The Shirui Kashung Peak is 2835 m from sea level. Most of the major rivers originate from the crevices and slopes of this Shirui Peak. Shirui is 18 km from Ukhrul Town and 97 km from Imphal. It is the home of the world-famous Shirui (Siroy) Lily (Lilium Mackliniae). Every year in May and June thousands of Scientists and Tourists from all over the world visit the place to see the precious flower which blossoms at the hill-top.

Wildfire breaks out at Dzukou Valley

Last year in December, a massive forest fire has broken out at the Dzukou valley which is situated on the border of Manipur and Nagaland. The valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its bio-diversity, which has been impacted due to the fire breakout. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted about the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/@NBirenSingh/Twitter)

