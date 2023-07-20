Manipur sexual assault video: Smriti Irani says no efforts will be spared to deliver justice, as rapists still at large

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani responded to the horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women from Manipur on Thursday. Irani termed the incident as “downright inhuman”, while divulging that she had spoken to Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the case.

Smriti Irani said that the investigation is underway and that the Manipur Chief Minister has assured that “no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice”.

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

In the shocking video, a large group of men can be seen sexually assaulting two women in Manipur. The women were paraded naked, while the mob around them was armed, dragging them, touching their private parts, and sexually assaulting them while being taped. The horrific video clip ends with the women being taken into a large empty field while effectively being ringfenced by the large mob of men.

As per the police, the incident took place on the 4th of May and the rapists are still at large despite the incident being caught on camera. “The State Police is making all out efforts to arrest the culprits at the earliest,” the Police statement read. The registration of the FIR was on the 18th of May, as per the Police.

In the press note released from Imphal on the 19th of July, a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal District) against “unknown armed miscreants”.

According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

The Kuki-Zo tribals are planning to raise this issue as well during a proposed protest march in Churchandpur on Thursday.

Manipur has been witnessing clashes since May 3 between the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

(With inputs from PTI)