Manipur To Enforce 7-day Total Lockdown From Thursday Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Manipur cabinet has decided to impose a complete lockdown across the state for 7 days from 2:00 PM onwards on July 23. Chief Minister Biren Singh has stated that the lockdown may be extended for another 7 days as well and has appealed to citizens to abide by lockdown guidelines.

Earlier on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in Manipur crossed the 2,000-mark with the detection of 90 new cases. The total tally now stands at 2,015 of which 631 are active cases. 64 people also recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,384. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.68 per cent.

Earlier in the day, N Bandana Devi, Thoubal districts’ deputy commissioner directed all the main markets, including Thoubal and Lilong Bazars, located within the district to remain closed with immediate effect. Inter-district movement through Thoubal has also been restricted.

