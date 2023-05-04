Manipur Violence: Why Is This Northeastern State Burning? Everything You Need To Know

The northeastern state of Manipur is witnessing massive tension since a group of unruly mob members vandalised and managed to partially burnt the open gym venue in the state’s Churachandpur district on the night of April 27, hours before it was to be inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The violence took place after a shutdown call was given by the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum (ITLF) to protest against the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led government’s land survey carried out for the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forest region.

Following the incident, the state government imposed section 144 and ordered to press night curfew in the Churachandpur district which was the epicenter of the violence.

However, the situation later turned grim on Wednesday, April 3, across the state and the government had to suspend mobile internet for five days across the state after a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

Why are tribal groups protesting in Manipur?

The state government is witnessing an outage for its recent forest survey. The ITLF is protesting against the ruling BJP government demanding the discontinuation of the 1966 government order that declared tribal areas as protected/reserved forests.

Citing several lapses in the procedure of the survey, the tribal forum’s secretary Mon Tombing accused the government of conducting the survey without the consent of the people.

Inclusion of Meitei in Manipur

Meanwhile, the Manipur High Court's direction to the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) has also led to an outburst from the tribal community who belong to the category.

Following the court’s order, violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district against the grant of the ST status to the non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley.

Thousands of agitators participated in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out. Given the situation, a curfew was imposed in eight state districts, including the non-tribal and tribal-dominated districts.

Curfew in 8 Manipur districts

In view of the worsening situation, the BJP-led state government imposed a curfew in eight districts of Manipur, including Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, Bishnupur districts, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.