Video Of Karnataka Farmer Destroying Truck-load Of Grapes Distresses Delhi DyCM Sisodia

General News

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday expressed concern over the transportation issues faced by farmers.

Updated On:
essential goods

As an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 entered its 5th day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday expressed concern over the transportation issues faced by farmers. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia shared a video of a farmer from Karnataka dumping his farm produce as he couldn't deliver the product amid lockdown. 

In his tweet, Sisodia said, "A farmer from Karnataka had to put his one trolley grapes in the garbage as he could not get transport during the lockdown. It should have been found under essential goods."

READ | Karnataka State Cricket Association To Donate Rs 1 Crore For Fight Against COVID-19

Due to the lack of transport facilities, farmers in various areas are unable to find buyers or means to transport their produce, and as a result, several farmers have begun dumping their produce into compost pits. On Sunday, Munishamappa, a farmer in Chikkaballapur, emptied four truckloads of grapes into the pit as buyers allegedly didn’t turn up due to the lockdown. 

READ | No Shortage Of Testing Kits, Masks In Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

Coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday eased some restrictions and asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka taking the total number of infections to 83. The number includes thee deaths and five patients who were discharged after treatment earlier.

READ | BJP Doing Cheap Politics Over COVID-19: Manish Sisodia

READ | 7 New COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka, CM Briefs Opposition

First Published:
COMMENT
