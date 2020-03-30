Video Of Karnataka Farmer Destroying Truck-load Of Grapes Distresses Delhi DyCM Sisodia

As an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 entered its 5th day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday expressed concern over the transportation issues faced by farmers. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia shared a video of a farmer from Karnataka dumping his farm produce as he couldn't deliver the product amid lockdown.

In his tweet, Sisodia said, "A farmer from Karnataka had to put his one trolley grapes in the garbage as he could not get transport during the lockdown. It should have been found under essential goods."

कर्नाटक के एक किसान को अपने एक ट्रॉली अंगूर कूड़े में डालने पड़े क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के दौरान उसे ट्रांसपोर्ट नहीं मिला. ये तो essential goods के तहत मिलना चाहिए था. https://t.co/IT2HdT2PtP — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 30, 2020

Due to the lack of transport facilities, farmers in various areas are unable to find buyers or means to transport their produce, and as a result, several farmers have begun dumping their produce into compost pits. On Sunday, Munishamappa, a farmer in Chikkaballapur, emptied four truckloads of grapes into the pit as buyers allegedly didn’t turn up due to the lockdown.

Coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday eased some restrictions and asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka taking the total number of infections to 83. The number includes thee deaths and five patients who were discharged after treatment earlier.

