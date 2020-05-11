Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Stable After Admission To AIIMS On Sunday; Being Provided Care

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday evening after complaining of uneasiness is stable, hospital sources have said.

They disclosed that he was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided care as needed. He is stable and under care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS at the moment, sources added.

The former Prime Minister had been admitted at 8:45 pm, at that time, under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the premier medical institute.

As the news came out, a number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was among the first and said, "Much worried to know former PM Manmohan Singh Ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life."

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image credit: Getty)