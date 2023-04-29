Mann Ki Baat 100 Episodes: List Of Important Announcements By PM Narendra Modi Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 will address the nation through his famous radio programme--"Mann Ki Baat" for the 100th time. The radio show which began on October 3, 2014, will mark 100 episodes on April 30, 2023. According to the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak study, at least 100 crore people have listened to the programme at least once. Here are major announcements made ahead of 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Announcements during Mann Ki Baat

Nov 2, 2014- In the second episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi announced a scholarship for specially-abled students who want to pursue technical education. He also said that the Education Ministry will develop special infrastructure for such students across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and Central Universities across the country. He also revealed that the sale of Khadi went up by 125% since his last episode on October 3.

Dec 14, 2014- The United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day on December 12 at the request of PM Modi. "The entire world came together on the issue of Yoga in the UN and a unanimous resolution was passed just two days back. 177 countries became co-sponsors. In the past when it was decided to celebrate the birthday of Mr. Nelson Mandela, 165 countries became co-sponsors," PM Modi said.

March 22, 2015- PM Modi addressed the farmers of the country and promised to solve their issues of irrigation, electricity, roads in villages. He also discussed the Acquisition of Land Bill and making modifications to it so as to financially benefit the farmers and their families.

May 31, 2015- PM Modi, on the completion of his government's one year, revealed that more than eight crore and 52 lakh citizens registered for the PM Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY), and Atal Pension Yojna (APY) in just 20 days of their introduction. "No one could have imagined receiving Suraksha Bima Yojna by investing just one rupee per month or 12 rupees in a year. In order to get the benefits of Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, you need to invest just 330 rupees in a year, which is less than a rupee per day," he had said. The Centre also introduced a TV channel solely for farmers to teach them modern farming techniques. PM Modi also promised to resolve the issues under the one rank, one pension scheme.

June 28, 2015- PM Modi revealed that more than 10 crore people became part of three insurance schemes-- PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY-- and discussed the Amrut scheme to improve the quality of life in different cities. He also praised Haryana's Sunil Jaglan who launched the 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign in his village.

July 26, 2015- PM Modi announced the Road Transport and Safety Bill for safety measures on the roads and the project named Cashless Treatment. The latter is a policy for providing treatment to an accident victim within 50 hours without worrying about the expense. He also underscored the 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Programme' to provide 24-hour electricity to villages.

October 25, 2015- PM Modi introduced the ‘Gold Monetisation Scheme’ under which citizens could deposit their gold in a bank and receive interest. He also explained the benefits of Sovereign Gold Bonds.

February 28, 2016- PM Modi announced the Centre's decision to install the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) to study gravitational waves. "This kind of a facility exists only in two places in the world. India is going to be the third. This process is going to gain fresh momentum and strength with India joining hands with others," PM Modi said.

May 22, 2016- PM Modi talked about moving toward a cashless society by using Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile. He also encouraged the use of the 'Unified Payments Interface' and how it would make transactions through mobile phones easy. "And I’m happy to tell you that the N.P.C.I. and banks are working together to launch this platform through a mobile app. If this happens, perhaps you may not even need to carry a RuPay card with you," PM Modi had said.

July 31, 2016- PM Modi introduced the 'Atal Innovation Mission'. "The purpose is to create an eco-system in the entire country through the Atal Innovation Mission, to forge a vibrant chain of innovation, experiment and entrepreneurship, which would also enhance the possibilities of new employment generation," he said. This initiative involved the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centre.

February 26, 2017- PM Modi urged the citizens to use and promote the BHIM app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). "We have to go from door to door associating everybody in order to place the BHIM App in 125 crore hands. Since its beginning about two-three months ago, this movement has had a clear impact and has been a very big success," the PM said.

March 26, 2017- PM Modi announced that the Centre has now made it mandatory to allow 26 weeks of maternity leave to working women instead of 12 weeks."The basic aim is to ensure proper care of the newborn, the future citizen of India, from the time of birth. The newborn should get the complete love and attention of the mother," PM Modi said. As many as 18 lakh women benefitted from this decision.

March 25, 2018- PM Modi said during his address that the Centre has decided to fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to at least 1.5 times the cost. "In this year’s Budget, a big decision has been taken to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce," he said.

August 25, 2019- PM Modi announced that the Centre would launch the 'Fit India Movement' on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day. This movement was launched with the objective to bring about behavioural changes and move toward a more physically active lifestyle.

March 29, 2020- Following the nationwide lockdown on March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi requested Indians to be confined within their homes. He also apologised to his countrymen for the decision to impose the sudden lockdown in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

January 31, 2021- PM Modi urged the citizens to participate in the world's biggest vaccination drive which began on January 16. "Along with the biggest Vaccine Programme, we are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world. In just 15 days, India has vaccinated over 30 lakh Corona Warriors, whereas an advanced country such as America took 18 days to get the same done; Britain 36 days!" the PM said.

Sept 25, 2022- PM Modi announced that the Chandigarh airport will be named after Bhagat Singh. The announcement was made ahead of the freedom fighter's birth anniversary on September 28.