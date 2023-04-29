Mann Ki Baat At 100: BJP To Hold Conclave As PM Modi's Radio Show Set To Hit 100th Episode

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat is about to complete 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding a national conclave named 'Mann Ki Baat @100' to celebrate the record episode.

The event will witness renowned people from different sectors about whom PM Modi mentioned in his previous episodes. At the event, the guests will share their views and opinions on several topics related to the progress of India.

The event will also witness the release of two books by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. First a coffee table book on 'Mann Ki Baat@100' and second 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' by S.S. Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati.

At the event, there will be four-panel discussions on the theme of PM Modi's interactions during Mann Ki Baat. The sessions would discuss the matters raised by the PM in the radio programme.

Session One: Nari Shakti

The discussion on the theme of 'Nari Shakti' will be moderated by famous anchor and host, Richa Anirudh and will be graced by the presence of famous personalities such as IPS (retired) Kiran Bedi, athlete, Deepa Malik, founder and CEO of The Better India, Radio Jockey Nitin, actor Raveena Tandon, champion boxer Nikhat Zareen and mountaineer Poorna Malavath.

Session Two: Virasat Ka Uthhan

The second session named Virasat Ka Uthhan will have emphasis on India's rich heritage and how it is helping the country to progress. This session would also focus on how India's cultural legacy and environment conservation efforts could take the country ahead.

Some of the panelists of this session are Ricky Kej, Jagat Kinkhabwala, Siddharth Kannan, Rochamliana, Palki Sharma, and Neelesh Misra as the moderator.

Session Three: Jan Samvad Se Atmanirbharta

The third session based on the theme of Atmanirbharta will focus on the concept endorsed by PM Modi as well as the government, which is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and how it could help the country achieve greater heights.

Famous entrepreneur Shradha Sharma will be the moderator and the panelists include Sanjeev Bhikchandani, R J Raunac, T. V. Mohandas Pai, Ravi Kumar Narra, and Mohd. Abbas Bhat.

Session Four: Ahwan Se Jan Andolan

The fourth session named Ahwan Se Jan Andolan will have vast discussions on the crucial campaigns that were commenced by PM Modi on the 'Mann Ki Baat' platform. The session is set to be moderated by RJ Sharad and will have speakers such as Aamir Khan, Dr. Shashank R. Joshi, Deepmala Pandey, Karishma Mehta, and Professor Najma Akhtar.

About Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is a radio program hosted by PM Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation in audio format. The first episode was released on October 3, 2014 and the purpose of the program is to establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of governance.